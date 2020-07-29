Carbios SA (COOSF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital downgraded Carbios SA (COOSF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.4% success rate. Faitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, REC Silicon ASA, and Clariant AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carbios SA is a Hold with an average price target of $25.86.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $7.66. Currently, Carbios SA has an average volume of 3,213.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.