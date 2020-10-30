Carbios SA (COOSF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz downgraded Carbios SA (COOSF) to Hold on October 27 and set a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 41.9% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carbios SA with a $25.70 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $7.66. Currently, Carbios SA has an average volume of 1,955.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.