Carbios SA (COOSF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA (COOSF) on May 26 and set a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Carbios SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.15.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.05 and a one-year low of $15.50. Currently, Carbios SA has an average volume of 1,058.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.