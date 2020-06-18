Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics (CARA) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 48.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.25, which is an 89.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.55 and a one-year low of $8.88. Currently, Cara Therapeutics has an average volume of 535.3K.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.