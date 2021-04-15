Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Cara Therapeutics (CARA) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.52, close to its 52-week high of $29.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 27.8% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.25, implying a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Cara Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 152.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.51.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.