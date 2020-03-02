Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics (CARA), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03, close to its 52-week low of $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.33, implying a 142.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cara Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.