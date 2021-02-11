Capstone Turbine (CPST) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Capstone Turbine (CPST) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, BioHiTech Global, and Badger Meter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstone Turbine with a $14.50 average price target.

Based on Capstone Turbine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.91 million and GAAP net loss of $4.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.