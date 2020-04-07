Capstone Turbine (CPST) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Turbine (CPST) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Turbine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $10.11 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Capstone Turbine has an average volume of 144K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPST in relation to earlier this year.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.