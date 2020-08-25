Capstone Turbine (CPST) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Turbine (CPST) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Capstone Turbine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

Based on Capstone Turbine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.19 million and GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.59 million.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.