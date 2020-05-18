Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Capstone Mining (CSFFF) on May 14 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.5% and a 28.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Capstone Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.57.

Based on Capstone Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.35 million and GAAP net loss of $21.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a net profit of $8.34 million.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.