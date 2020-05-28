Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Mining (CSFFF), with a price target of C$0.85. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.51.

Based on Capstone Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.35 million and GAAP net loss of $21.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a net profit of $8.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSFFF in relation to earlier this year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.