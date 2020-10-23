Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 87.5% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], The First Of Long Island, and Live Oak Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Capstar Financial Holdings with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Capstar Financial Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.5 million and net profit of $6.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.04 million and had a net profit of $5.76 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of CapStar Bank. Its products and services include: commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services; and correspondent banking services. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.