Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as The First Of Long Island, Live Oak Bancshares, and First Community.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstar Financial Holdings.

The company has a one-year high of $16.39 and a one-year low of $7.44. Currently, Capstar Financial Holdings has an average volume of 40.49K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSTR in relation to earlier this year.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of CapStar Bank. Its products and services include: commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services; and correspondent banking services. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.