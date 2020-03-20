Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.9% and a 20.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capricor Therapeutics with a $6.50 average price target, which is a 450.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.85 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Capricor Therapeutics has an average volume of 207.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps.