Capri Holdings (CPRI) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Capri Holdings (CPRI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 73.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $18.20 average price target, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on June 29, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Capri Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and GAAP net loss of $551 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $19 million.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. The Versace segment sells Versace luxury ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and home furnishings through directly operated Versace boutiques. The Jimmy Choo segment sells Jimmy Choo luxury goods to end clients through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores. The Michael Kors segment sells Michael Kors products through four primary Michael Kors retail store formats: Collection, Lifestyle, outlet stores and e-commerce. The company was founded by Michael David Kors on December 13, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.