Capri Holdings (CPRI) Receives a Buy from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $40.67 average price target, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $25.25. Currently, Capri Holdings has an average volume of 2.25M.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.