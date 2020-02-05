Capri Holdings (CPRI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Tractor Supply, and Monro Muffler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $40.67 average price target, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Capri Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $200 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.