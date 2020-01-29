Capri Holdings (CPRI) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Ralph Lauren, and Tiffany & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $44.71 average price target.

Capri Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.96B and has a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.