Capri Holdings (CPRI) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.77, close to its 52-week low of $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.3% and a 22.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Ralph Lauren, and Stitch Fix.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, which is a 290.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

Capri Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.47B and has a P/E ratio of 4.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.56.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.