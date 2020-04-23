Capital Southwest (CSWC) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Capital Southwest (CSWC), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital Southwest with a $13.00 average price target.

Based on Capital Southwest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.53 million and GAAP net loss of $6.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.02 million and had a net profit of $4.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSWC in relation to earlier this year.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States. The company investment portfolio includes companies in the following industries: media, marketing and entertainment; distribution; retail, industrial, consumer, paper and forest products; business, upstream energy, environmental, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and software and information technology services; transportation and logistics; telecommunications; and restaurants. Capital Southwest was founded on April 19, 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.