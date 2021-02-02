Capital Southwest (CSWC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Capital Southwest (CSWC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital Southwest with a $17.50 average price target, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Capital Southwest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.08 million and net profit of $16.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.89 million and had a net profit of $2.73 million.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States. The company investment portfolio includes companies in the following industries: media, marketing and entertainment; distribution; retail, industrial, consumer, paper and forest products; business, upstream energy, environmental, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and software and information technology services; transportation and logistics; telecommunications; and restaurants. Capital Southwest was founded on April 19, 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.