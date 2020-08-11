Capital Southwest (CSWC) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph maintained a Buy rating on Capital Southwest (CSWC) on August 4 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 76.9% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Consumer Portfolio Services, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Pennantpark Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital Southwest with a $14.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $7.39. Currently, Capital Southwest has an average volume of 113.1K.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States. The company investment portfolio includes companies in the following industries: media, marketing and entertainment; distribution; retail, industrial, consumer, paper and forest products; business, upstream energy, environmental, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and software and information technology services; transportation and logistics; telecommunications; and restaurants. Capital Southwest was founded on April 19, 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.