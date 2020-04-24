Capital One Financial (COF) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial (COF) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 39.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Synchrony Financial.

Capital One Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.58, implying a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Capital One Financial’s market cap is currently $23.55B and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.