Capital One Financial (COF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial (COF) yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $99.34 average price target, an 82.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Capital One Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.23 billion and net profit of $1.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.81 billion and had a net profit of $1.26 billion.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.