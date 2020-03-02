Capital One Financial (COF) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Howard Kim- March 2, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Capital One Financial (COF), with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $117.54 average price target.

Based on Capital One Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.63 billion and net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.32 billion and had a net profit of $1.25 billion.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

