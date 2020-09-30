Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nicholas Cucharale from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Capital Bancorp (CBNK), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 35.6% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, and Esquire Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital Bancorp with a $13.00 average price target.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.