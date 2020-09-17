Cantor Fitzgerald Thinks OrganiGram Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Buy rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) on September 15 and set a price target of C$5.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1810 out of 6947 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrganiGram Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.35 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, OrganiGram Holdings has an average volume of 3.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Read More on OGI: