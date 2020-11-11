Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF), with a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.94.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harvest Health & Recreation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.73.

The company has a one-year high of $3.64 and a one-year low of $0.46. Currently, Harvest Health & Recreation has an average volume of 645K.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company’s segment include the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas namely Cultivation, Processing, and Retail dispensaries. It has expanded throughout Arizona, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.