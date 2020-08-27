Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Their Hold Rating for AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.00, close to its 52-week high of $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1544 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a one-year high of $12.45 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 24.95K.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.