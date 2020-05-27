Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Its Hold Rating for MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) today and set a price target of $0.35. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MedMen Enterprises with a $0.28 average price target.

Based on MedMen Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.07 million and GAAP net loss of $40.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMNFF in relation to earlier this year.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.