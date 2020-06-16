Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) today and set a price target of $5.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.60, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1440 out of 6685 analysts.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.91.

The company has a one-year high of $23.90 and a one-year low of $2.75. Currently, Charlotte’s Web Holdings has an average volume of 466.2K.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.