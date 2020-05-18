Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Its Hold Rating for cbdMD (YCBD)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on cbdMD (YCBD) today and set a price target of $1.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.69.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for cbdMD.

Based on cbdMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.15 million and net profit of $12.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $465.7K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YCBD in relation to earlier this year.

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol brand which engages in producing and distributing of CBD products. Its products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topical, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD was founded by Caryn Dunayer in March 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

