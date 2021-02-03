Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Its Hold Rating for AYR Strategies (AYRWF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWF), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.22, close to its 52-week high of $30.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #659 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $37.26 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.45 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 188.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRWF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.