Cantor Fitzgerald Remains a Hold on NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Craig Bijou from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive (NUVA), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.83.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.36.

NuVasive’s market cap is currently $4.11B and has a P/E ratio of 87.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.69.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.