Cantor Fitzgerald Remains a Buy on Merck & Company (MRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK) on January 5 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.7% and a 39.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.50, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.64 and a one-year low of $72.05. Currently, Merck & Company has an average volume of 7.53M.

