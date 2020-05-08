Cantor Fitzgerald Remains a Buy on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $49.40 average price target, representing a 41.3% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.73 and a one-year low of $17.56. Currently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski, the CFO of ARWR bought 43,445 shares for a total of $384,145.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.