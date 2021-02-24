Cantor Fitzgerald Remains a Buy on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Anavex Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25, which is a 65.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Anavex Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $838.7M and has a P/E ratio of -26.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.90.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.