Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Arena Pharma (ARNA)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma (ARNA) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 53.2% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00.

Based on Arena Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $88.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $68.71 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.