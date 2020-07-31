Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextGen Healthcare is a Hold with an average price target of $13.50, which is a -13.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.49 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, NextGen Healthcare has an average volume of 397.2K.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.