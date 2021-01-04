Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Viewray (VRAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes maintained a Buy rating on Viewray (VRAY) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.87, close to its 52-week high of $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 42.4% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Emergent Biosolutions, Surgalign Holdings, and Aziyo Biologics.

Viewray has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.19 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Viewray has an average volume of 993K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRAY in relation to earlier this year.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.