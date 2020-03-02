Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Their Hold Rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Catie Powers- March 2, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT

In a report released today, Brandon Folkes from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.19, close to its 52-week low of $40.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals with a $46.00 average price target.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $682.2M and has a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.57.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of injectable products. Its products include argatroban, ryanodex, docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation and bendeka. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

