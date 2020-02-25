Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains a Hold Rating on Orthofix (OFIX)

Jason Carr- February 25, 2020, 7:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Craig Bijou from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix (OFIX), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.96, close to its 52-week low of $39.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bijou has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Bijou covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Wright Medical Group, Intuitive Surgical, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orthofix is a Hold with an average price target of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Orthofix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.87 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, Orthofix Extremities, and Corporate. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts