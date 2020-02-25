Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains a Hold Rating on Orthofix (OFIX)

In a report released today, Craig Bijou from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix (OFIX), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.96, close to its 52-week low of $39.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orthofix is a Hold with an average price target of $42.00.

Based on Orthofix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.87 million.

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, Orthofix Extremities, and Corporate. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.