Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains a Hold Rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWF) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.54, close to its 52-week high of $37.15.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.66.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.49 million and GAAP net loss of $26.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.09 million and had a net profit of $26.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRWF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.