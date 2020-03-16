Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades EasyJet (EJTTF) to Hold

EasyJet (EJTTF) received a Hold rating from Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Rob Byde today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $10.95.

Byde has an average return of 11.0% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Byde is ranked #5579 out of 6185 analysts.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.92.

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $4.86B and has a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.