Cantor Fitzgerald Believes Repay Holdings (RPAY) Won’t Stop Here

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Drew Kootman maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings (RPAY) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.13, close to its 52-week high of $19.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kootman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 87.5% success rate. Kootman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Fiverr International, and Slack Technologies.

Repay Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.17, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.58 and a one-year low of $10.21. Currently, Repay Holdings has an average volume of 718K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPAY in relation to earlier this year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

