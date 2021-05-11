Cantaloupe (CTLP) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cantaloupe (CTLP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 60.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cantaloupe with a $15.00 average price target, a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.99 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Cantaloupe has an average volume of 327.5K.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.