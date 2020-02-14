Canopy Growth (CGC) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth (CGC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.52, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $21.44 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $13.81. Currently, Canopy Growth has an average volume of 8.86M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite.

Read More on CGC: