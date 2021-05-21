Canopy Growth (CGC) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Canopy Growth (CGC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Canopy Growth has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.75, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canopy Growth’s market cap is currently $8.77B and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.32.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Read More on CGC: