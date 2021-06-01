Canopy Growth (CGC) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth (CGC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Hold with an average price target of $32.60, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.50 and a one-year low of $13.83. Currently, Canopy Growth has an average volume of 3.57M.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

