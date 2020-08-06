Canopy Growth (CGC) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on June 22, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth (CGC), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Hold with an average price target of $18.17, which is a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canopy Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and net profit of $457 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $386 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Read More on CGC: